“China’s (ever reliable) Economic Daily News has the scoop, revealing Apple has awarded a contract to Taiwanese stylus supplier Elan after deciding to make its premium iPhones compatible with the Apple Pencil,” Gordon Kelly writes for Forbes.

“EDN states Apple’s second-generation iPhone X and new iPhone X Plus gain this functionality, 11 years after founder Steve Jobs ridiculed the use of a stylus with phones,” Kelly writes. “That said, smartphones now sport displays of a similar size to those seen on tablets a decade ago, the idea is not so laughable.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, when Jobs made his statement, iPhone displays measuered 3.5-inches.

Kelly writes, “The bad news is EDN says Apple will not bring Apple Pencil support to the (otherwise highly exciting) LCD-based iPhone 9.”

MacDailyNews Take: That serves to further differentiate the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone from the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone.

“Interestingly, the EDN report comes just days after TrendForce leaked similar news along with major new iPhone specifications,” Kelly writes. “Tim Cook also hinted that Apple Pencil support has been in development for some time, teasing last year: ‘If you’ve ever seen what can be created with that pencil on an iPad or an iPhone, it’s really unbelievable.'”

