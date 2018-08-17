“EDN states Apple’s second-generation iPhone X and new iPhone X Plus gain this functionality, 11 years after founder Steve Jobs ridiculed the use of a stylus with phones,” Kelly writes. “That said, smartphones now sport displays of a similar size to those seen on tablets a decade ago, the idea is not so laughable.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, when Jobs made his statement, iPhone displays measuered 3.5-inches.
Kelly writes, “The bad news is EDN says Apple will not bring Apple Pencil support to the (otherwise highly exciting) LCD-based iPhone 9.”
MacDailyNews Take: That serves to further differentiate the 5.8-inch OLED iPhone from the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone.
“Interestingly, the EDN report comes just days after TrendForce leaked similar news along with major new iPhone specifications,” Kelly writes. “Tim Cook also hinted that Apple Pencil support has been in development for some time, teasing last year: ‘If you’ve ever seen what can be created with that pencil on an iPad or an iPhone, it’s really unbelievable.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been waitin for this for quite sone time!
If Apple would make Apple Pencil an option for every iOS device, they’d only sell more Apple Pencils and iOS devices. It’d be the very definition of a “win-win” situation. — MacDailyNews, August 24, 2017
—
‘Twas readily discernible differentiation, and not just in screen size, but in camera hardware and features that has sold and continues to sell many Plus model iPhones. ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it.
*”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too. – MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017
—
[iPhone X] is just such a great device, but Apple (likely very carefully and intentionally) made it just a bit too small for our taste (baking in the impetus to upgrade this year), so we’re very much looking forward to the rumored 6.5-inch “iPhone X Pro” said to be coming this fall. – MacDailyNews, January 2, 2018
—
We do expect a larger OLED iPhone later this year. We continue to hope it’ll include Apple Pencil support (with a ProMotion display) and therefore carry the “Pro” moniker. — MacDailyNews, February 26, 2018
