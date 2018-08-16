“The report, citing ‘industry insiders,’ claims that Apple Pencil support will be limited to those OLED models, meaning that Apple’s upcoming lower-cost 6.1-inch iPhone with an LCD will not work with the drawing tool,” Rossignol reports. “Taiwanese research firm TrendForce shared the same prediction earlier this week. ”
“If these rumors prove to be true, this would be the first time Apple releases its own stylus for the iPhone in the device’s 11-year history,” Rossignol reports. “It’s unclear if Apple will release a smaller Pencil for the iPhone, as the current version could be rather unwieldy for use with an iPhone. Apple has yet to update the Pencil’s design since it first launched three years ago.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It will be interesting to see what percentage of users will opt to use Apple Pencil (or varient) with their iPhones.
If Apple would make Apple Pencil an option for every iOS device, they’d only sell more Apple Pencils and iOS devices. It’d be the very definition of a “win-win” situation. — MacDailyNews, August 24, 2017
—
‘Twas readily discernible differentiation, and not just in screen size, but in camera hardware and features that has sold and continues to sell many Plus model iPhones. ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it.
*”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too. – MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017
—
[iPhone X] is just such a great device, but Apple (likely very carefully and intentionally) made it just a bit too small for our taste (baking in the impetus to upgrade this year), so we’re very much looking forward to the rumored 6.5-inch “iPhone X Pro” said to be coming this fall. – MacDailyNews, January 2, 2018
—
We do expect a larger OLED iPhone later this year. We continue to hope it’ll include Apple Pencil support (with a ProMotion display) and therefore carry the “Pro” moniker. — MacDailyNews, February 26, 2018
SEE ALSO:
TrendForce: Next-gen iPhones to offer Apple Pencil support, 512GB storage, dual-SIMs – August 14, 2018
Apple patent application reveals Apple Pencil working with future iPhone – November 30, 2017
Apple considering bringing Apple Pencil support to iPhone – October 13, 2017
New Apple patents again point to Apple Pencil support on future iPhones – August 24, 2017