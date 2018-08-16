“Apple’s second-generation iPhone X, and a widely expected 6.5-inch model dubbed the iPhone X Plus, will both be compatible with the Apple Pencil, according to Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The report, citing ‘industry insiders,’ claims that Apple Pencil support will be limited to those OLED models, meaning that Apple’s upcoming lower-cost 6.1-inch iPhone with an LCD will not work with the drawing tool,” Rossignol reports. “Taiwanese research firm TrendForce shared the same prediction earlier this week. ”

“If these rumors prove to be true, this would be the first time Apple releases its own stylus for the iPhone in the device’s 11-year history,” Rossignol reports. “It’s unclear if Apple will release a smaller Pencil for the iPhone, as the current version could be rather unwieldy for use with an iPhone. Apple has yet to update the Pencil’s design since it first launched three years ago.”

Read more in the full article here.