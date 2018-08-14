According to TrendForce, Apple plans to introduce three new iPhone models later this year. All three models will feature Apple’s TrueDepth Camera system, and two of them would be premium versions with an AMOLED screen. Apple Pencil would be offered as an option as well. With the production volume estimated by TrendForce at around 83~88 million units, the new iPhones to be released may take a larger share of the company’s annual sales volume compared with the three models (iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X) last year.

Specifications

In terms of tech specs, the new iPhones may include two AMOLED versions, with a size of 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch respectively, as well as a less expensive 6.1-inch version with an LCD screen. The two premium models with AMOLED screen have already been assembled by Apple suppliers since late July, while the assembly of the LCD models is scheduled at mid-September. All three models are expected to be shipped in September and October as previously scheduled.

Pricing

Regarding the prices, TrendForce believes that Apple is bound to adjust its pricing strategies after bargaining with supply chain partners for cost reductions of components, especially the components that have been used in earlier generations of iPhone.

The 6.1-inch LCD iPhone will come with Face ID, Dual-SIM functionality, and a larger screen than its predecessor iPhone 8. The 6.1-inch LCD model would be positioned by Apple’s main product this year, with a production share of around 50% in the new iPhone series, TrendForece says. Apple is bound to adjust the prices of this model to meet the market expectation and to further expand its market share. Considering the cost reduction of components, TrendForce estimates the starting price of this LCD version at around $699-$749.

As for the two AMOLED versions, they would both feature 4GB RAM. The 5.8-inch iPhone would come as the successor of iPhone X, but with a lower starting price of $899-$949, notes TrendForce. With the anticipated launch of this model, iPhone X will start its ‘end of life’ process earlier due to the high similarity in the specs of these two models.

The 6.5-inch iPhone would target at the premium business segment, with an extra-large screen and Dual-SIM service, but the Dual-SIM function is expected to be available only in certain regions. Limited within US$1,000 threshold as to encourage purchasing from consumers, the starting price of the premium AMOLED iPhone for 2018 will likely to be the same as that of iPhone X, at $999, according to TrendForce.

Source: TrendForce Corp.