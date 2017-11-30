“Today the US Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple that relates to communication between Apple Pencil and an iPhone, and more specifically, to position-based communication between the Apple Pencil and iPhone,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“Apple notes that in some examples, an input device (e.g., stylus) and a host device can communicate over a wireless communication channel, such as Bluetooth, WiFi, or any other suitable protocol,” Purcher reports. “In the bigger picture, it’s Apple acknowledging Apple Pencil will likely work with a future iPhone.”

“Apple’s patent application was filed back in Q2 2016,” Purcher reports. “Considering that this is a patent application, the timing of such a product to market is unknown at this time.”

