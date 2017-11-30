“Apple notes that in some examples, an input device (e.g., stylus) and a host device can communicate over a wireless communication channel, such as Bluetooth, WiFi, or any other suitable protocol,” Purcher reports. “In the bigger picture, it’s Apple acknowledging Apple Pencil will likely work with a future iPhone.”
“Apple’s patent application was filed back in Q2 2016,” Purcher reports. “Considering that this is a patent application, the timing of such a product to market is unknown at this time.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on Tuesday:
ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it.
*”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too.
And, as we wrote last month:
Times have changed much since Steve Jobs eschewed the stylus for iPhone.
The iPhone had only a 3.5-inch display when Jobs made those remarks. iPhone 6s/7/8 Plus units have a 5.5-inch display. iPhone X has a 5.8-inch display.
When trying to markup a screenshot or jotting down notes on an iPhone, for example, a finger barely works and never works well. Even rudimentary third-party iPhone styluses work far better for such purposes. Apple Pencil support in these cases would allow for an even better user experience.
