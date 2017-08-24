“Patently Apple noted in a report about a year ago that Apple’s CEO had stated ‘if you’ve ever seen what can be created with that pencil on an iPad or an iPhone, it’s really unbelievable.’ The statement confirmed that Cook had obviously experienced using an iPhone prototype with an Apple Pencil,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“A granted patent report in 2015 pointed to an iPhone using an Apple Pencil and another supporting patent on this feature for iPhone surfaced in 2016,” Purcher reports. “It’s widely expected that Apple will at some point in time directly introduce an iPhone that will be able to use a smaller next-gen Apple Pencil for note-taking to further challenging Samsung and more specifically their Note smartphone niche.”

“Today two more patent applications from Apple about Apple pencil working with a smartphone have surfaced,” Purcher reports. “For the first time, Apple’s patent verbiage actually listed the ‘iPhone’ as a target product for Apple Pencil.”

