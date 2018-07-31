“State broadcaster CCTV joined in Tuesday on another front, saying Apple’s app store allowed illegal gambling apps disguised as official lottery apps,” Yang and Mickle report. “The state-controlled media criticism comes amid rising trade tensions with the U.S. President Donald Trump this month threatened tariffs on virtually all Chinese exports to the U.S. With only about $130 billion in imports from the U.S., China has limited options for retaliation, say trade experts, who expect the country to either increase duties on U.S. imports or punish U.S. companies, including Apple.”
“On Monday, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other top government agencies said they would impose new requirements requiring mobile phone makers to include spam-filtering features,” Yang and Mickle report. “It wasn’t immediately clear how the order might affect iPhones, since Apple says it does have anti-spam measures… According to Apple, users can automatically filter out unknown senders, which could help them screen spam. They can also report a spammer to Apple by clicking a link beneath a message.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Impotent saber-rattling.
Appel benefits China in many, many ways and China knows this.
