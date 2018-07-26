“At launch, the iPad was like a rocket, fueled by apps and intrigue found with larger a touch screen powered by iOS. After just a few months, iPad sales surpassed Mac sales. The iPad went on to double and even triple Mac sales. In an iPad vs. Mac battle, the iPad seemed to be the clear winner,” Cybart writes. “While Apple management never publicly showed disdain for Mac, the level of attention given to the iPad in the early 2010s likely corresponded with a declining amount of time and focus dedicated to Mac. Some of the Mac decisions made around this time, like the Mac Pro’s design, later came back to haunt Apple. ”“The iPad vs. Mac relationship started to change after iPad sales peaked at the end of 2013. Management’s efforts to entice iPad users to upgrade proved futile as iPad sales declined from a 75M units per year run rate to a 40M units per year sales pace. While iPad sales were in free fall, the Mac remained a steady ship, not moving far from its 20M unit sales per year pace. The Mac demonstrated a level of sales consistency that management may not have expected given iPad’s popularity,” Cybart writes. “Apple now finds itself with an iPad business that is twice the size of Mac in terms of unit sales, but smaller than the Mac when it comes to revenue.”
MacDailyNews Take: In a nutshell, Apple mangement woke up from their blackout iPad binge and finally realized that the Mac didn’t have to die from criminal neglect in order for the iPad to thrive. Both can coexist quite nicely, thanks – as our own backpacks attest.
As usual, this guy said it best:
When we were an agrarian nation, all cars were trucks, because that’s what you needed on the farm. But as vehicles started to be used in the urban centers, cars got more popular… PCs are going to be like trucks. They’re still going to be around, they’re still going to have a lot of value, but they’re going to be used by one out of X people. — Steve Jobs, June 1, 2010
