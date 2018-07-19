“In the past, Macs had been purchased mostly by consumers and artists, with few sales in the typical corporate environment. This has been changing lately driven by several factors. First, some see the value proposition in a computer that needs significantly less support than the Windows PC,” Manness writes. “Google and Cisco have been leaders in large companies going for Macs wholesale. A second driving force has been the BYOD movement initiated by smartphones and the related choose your own device options. All this has been driven by the halo effect of the iOS devices.”
Read more in the full article, in which Manness writes that Apple could eventually take the No.1 spot in personal computer market share, here.
MacDailyNews Take: What’s a computer?
The iPad is certainly a personal computer and, when you include it in PC unit sales, Apple already is #1 in personal computer market share and has been for many years now.
SEE ALSO:
Apple blew past Microsoft in personal computer shipments in 2015 – January 12, 2016
Tim Bajarin: Within three to five years, Windows will be an afterthought – November 24, 2015
Apple CEO Steve Jobs’ ultimate goal: ‘to take back the computer business from Microsoft’ – June 16, 2005
iPhone, killer – May 13, 2015
Canalys: Apple leads worldwide PC market with 19.5% share – February 6, 2014
In the last five years, Microsoft’s share of personal computing plummeted from 90% to 32% – October 10, 2013
Apple Macintosh owns 45% of PC market profits – April 16, 2013
Apple on pace to overtake Windows in platform war within two years – July 6, 2012
Apple has destroyed the Windows hegemony – July 5, 2012
By year end, both of these two OSes will be bigger than Windows – June 28, 2012
Apple’s Mac business generates more revenue than Windows – September 29, 2011
Canalys unafraid to count iPad, puts Apple third in worldwide PC market share – January 26, 2011