“A lot has been written of late about sales of Apple Mac computers with both IDC and Gartner publishing their quarterly PC sales assessments for both the U.S. and the world,” J. M. Manness writes for Seeking Alpha. “Apple has gained market share in all but one of the last 37 quarters.”

“In the past, Macs had been purchased mostly by consumers and artists, with few sales in the typical corporate environment. This has been changing lately driven by several factors. First, some see the value proposition in a computer that needs significantly less support than the Windows PC,” Manness writes. “Google and Cisco have been leaders in large companies going for Macs wholesale. A second driving force has been the BYOD movement initiated by smartphones and the related choose your own device options. All this has been driven by the halo effect of the iOS devices.”

Read more in the full article, in which Manness writes that Apple could eventually take the No.1 spot in personal computer market share, here.