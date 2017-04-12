“With this kind of drumbeat, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn Apple is indeed losing market share. Except that it isn’t,” Rogowsky writes. “On the contrary, the two firms that track PC sales both agree Apple is gaining share in the PC market — as it has nearly every quarter for the past several years.”
Rogowsky writes, “No matter how you slice and dice the data, it’s good news for Apple, which saw 4%+ unit growth against a flat or shrinking PC landscape.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Simply proves the indomitable strength of the Macintosh.
And, “Mac loyalists” are the leading indicator, the canaries in the coal mine, which is why Apple issued their recent Mac/Apple-branded displays mea culpa.
