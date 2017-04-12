“If you read enough tech news, you ‘know’ that Apple is blowing it with the Mac,” Mark Rogowsky writes for Forbes. “or months now, the headlines have been clear: ‘How Apple Alienated Mac Loyalists,’ Bloomberg wrote back in December. And just yesterday on FORBES, Ewan Spence reported on a Laptop Mag report about Apple’s dwindling customer satisfaction ranking in ‘Apple Losing Out As Consumers Reject New MacBook Pro.'”

“With this kind of drumbeat, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn Apple is indeed losing market share. Except that it isn’t,” Rogowsky writes. “On the contrary, the two firms that track PC sales both agree Apple is gaining share in the PC market — as it has nearly every quarter for the past several years.”

Rogowsky writes, “No matter how you slice and dice the data, it’s good news for Apple, which saw 4%+ unit growth against a flat or shrinking PC landscape.”

