“Some tastes are acquired. Apparently those include Kikkoman soy sauce and Ziploc bags,” Ian Salisbury reports for TIME Magazine. “Those are among the consumer brands economists at University of Chicago say most consistently correlate with a purchaser’s wealth. The findings, based on a 2016 survey of buying habits for more than 6,000 Americans, are part of a study about whether rising U.S. income inequality has spurred cultural divisions.”

“The product with the highest overall wealth correlation — allowing researchers to guess whether the purchaser was in the highest or lowest income quartile 69% of the time — was the iPhone. But with the latest model costing upwards of $1,000, researchers conceded that may be as much about price as consumer taste,” Salisbury reports. “Other brands like Kikkoman soy sauce ($1.89 at Target), Ziploc bags ($3.39) and Cascade Complete ($5.99) seem more likely to reflect differences in taste and lifestyle, rather than just affordability.”

Top 3 Products Most Indicative of a High Income
(And likelihood researchers could guess your income quartile if you said you owned or used it)

• iPhone (69%)
• iPad (67%)
• Verizon Wireless (61%)

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Shocking.

