“A new paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research, highlighted by Business Insider, aims to infer demographics based on consumer behavior and media consumption,” Chance Miller reports for 9to5Mac. “According to the research, the iPhone is the most common status symbol of wealth.”

“The paper comes from University of Chicago economists Marianne Bertrand and Emir Kamenica,” Miller reports. “In their research, Bertrand and Kamenica found that no individual brand is as predictive of ‘high-income’ as owning an iPhone. ‘Across all years in our data, no individual brand is as predictive of being high-income as owning an Apple iPhone in 2016,’ the paper reads. The paper explains that owning an iPhone gives the researchers a 69.1 percent chance of correctly inferring that the owner was so-called ‘high-income.'”

“Owning an iPad can also be a good indicator of wealth according to the research, though to a slightly lesser extent at 66.9 percent,” Miller reports. “‘Knowing whether someone owns an iPad in 2016 allows us to guess correctly whether the person is in the top or bottom income quartile 67 percent of the time,’ they write.”

