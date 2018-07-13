“I’ve been using Mac laptops for a long time, going back to the very first portable Apple ever made, so I was really excited when Apple sent me a new MacBook Pro to test and review,” Craig A. Hunter blogs via Hunter Research & Technology. “This 15” space gray MacBook Pro looks just like the 2016 model I purchased about 18 months ago, but on the inside, it has some big changes. My test unit came equipped with a 2.9 GHz Intel i9 processor with 6-cores (a Core i9-8950HK to be specific, part of Intel’s Coffee Lake family), 32 GB of 2400 MHz DDR4 memory, an AMD Radeon Pro 560X discrete GPU with 4096 MB (low power graphics are handled by an Intel UHD 630 integrated GPU with 1536 MB), and a 4TB SSD. The 2.9 GHz CPU can turbo boost to 3.6 GHz, and if that’s not enough for you, it can also “thermal velocity boost” to as high as 4.8 GHz, load and temperature permitting.”

“The display on the new MacBook Pro is a 15.4” Retina display with 2880×1800 resolution, just like my old model, but the new MacBook Pro has a True Tone adaptive display (controlled by a new Apple T2 chip, which also handles chores like encrypted storage and booting, Hey Siri, and all the duties of the old T1 chip),” Hunter writes. “The difference is quite stunning and may be reason enough to upgrade to this new model.”

“There is a lot to like about the 2018 MacBook Pro. It has made great strides in performance and runs alongside the iMac Pro for the single-core and 2- to 5-core computations I benchmarked in this review,” Hunter writes. “The increase in memory to 32GB makes it a truly viable machine for my CFD [computational fluid dynamics] workflows. The keyboard is more precise and quieter, and the new True Tone display is a standout feature that my eyes appreciated every time I looked at it. Overall this 2018 model is a very solid evolution, with improvements that emphasize the ‘Pro’ in MacBook Pro.

Much more, including benchmark results, in the full review here.