“The display on the new MacBook Pro is a 15.4” Retina display with 2880×1800 resolution, just like my old model, but the new MacBook Pro has a True Tone adaptive display (controlled by a new Apple T2 chip, which also handles chores like encrypted storage and booting, Hey Siri, and all the duties of the old T1 chip),” Hunter writes. “The difference is quite stunning and may be reason enough to upgrade to this new model.”
“There is a lot to like about the 2018 MacBook Pro. It has made great strides in performance and runs alongside the iMac Pro for the single-core and 2- to 5-core computations I benchmarked in this review,” Hunter writes. “The increase in memory to 32GB makes it a truly viable machine for my CFD [computational fluid dynamics] workflows. The keyboard is more precise and quieter, and the new True Tone display is a standout feature that my eyes appreciated every time I looked at it. Overall this 2018 model is a very solid evolution, with improvements that emphasize the ‘Pro’ in MacBook Pro.
Much more, including benchmark results, in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: Sound like a beast of a notebook – the fastest and most-advanced Mac notebooks ever – and the keyboard is sounding like it’s noticeably more precise (and quieter) than previous iterations. Coupled with the ability to spec the 15-inch model out to ridiculous levels and Apple’s got another winner!
