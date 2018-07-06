“Following yesterday’s report from Israeli publication CTech that Apple has decided not to use an Intel 5G modem called ‘Sunny Peak’ in future iPhones, Intel has denied part of the report — and the publication has updated its story to remove its central claim,” Jeremy Horwitz reports for VentureBeat. “”

“‘Intel’s 5G customer engagements and roadmap have not changed for 2018 through 2020,’ a spokesperson told VentureBeat. ‘We remain committed to our 5G plans and projects,'” Horwitz reports. “When asked whether this meant that Apple is a customer for an Intel 5G modem, the spokesperson said only that ‘the Intel 5G modem part of the story is inaccurate.'”

“Intel will not provide Wi-Fi and Bluetooth components for Apple’s 2020 mobile devices, according to internal company communications reviewed by Calcalist, and people familiar with the matter,” Yoav Stoler reports for CTech. “pple has notified Intel it would not use a mobile communication component developed by the chipmaker in its next-generation mobile device, Intel executives said. Further development of the component internally called ‘Sunny Peak’ has been halted and the Intel team that’s working on the product will be redirected to other efforts, the executives said. A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the Sunny Peak component also included 5G connectivity.”

