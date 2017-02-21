“The next iPhone could go gigabit. Today Intel announced its XMM7650 modem, which joins Qualcomm’s X16 in the gigabit LTE world,” Sascha Segan reports for PC Magazine. “Intel’s modem is probably the front-runner for this fall’s iPhone 7s or iPhone 8.”

“The XMM7560 is a direct competitor to the X16, which Qualcomm announced last year and is now part of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset,” Segan reports. “Like the X16, the Intel 7560 is LTE Category 16/13, with download speeds of 1Gbps and upload speeds of 225Mbps. It supports up to 8×4 MIMO, up to 35 LTE bands, and all of the current evolutions of LTE, GSM, and CDMA.”

Segan reports, “The next iPhone will probably come out in September or October, which leaves a few months for Intel to ramp up production on the 7560.”

