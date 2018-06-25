“Privacy and government affairs officers from a number of the largest tech companies plan to convene in San Francisco on Wednesday to discuss how to tackle growing questions and concerns about consumer privacy online,” Kim Hart reports for Axios. “It’s been a tough year for the industry on the privacy front, driven largely by Europe’s new privacy regime and the media frenzy around Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica data scandal.”

“The Information Technology Industry Council, a Washington trade group that represents major tech companies, organized an all-day meeting to jump-start the conversation,” Hart reports. “Members include Facebook, Google, Apple, Salesforce, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung, Dropbox, and others. ITI expects the meeting to be attended by companies across the industry’s sectors, including hardware, software and device makers — but declined to say which companies would be there.”

Hart reports, “As Axios reported last week, the Trump administration is exploring possible approaches to create a framework for how companies can use and share consumers’ online data.”

