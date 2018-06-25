“The Information Technology Industry Council, a Washington trade group that represents major tech companies, organized an all-day meeting to jump-start the conversation,” Hart reports. “Members include Facebook, Google, Apple, Salesforce, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung, Dropbox, and others. ITI expects the meeting to be attended by companies across the industry’s sectors, including hardware, software and device makers — but declined to say which companies would be there.”
Hart reports, “As Axios reported last week, the Trump administration is exploring possible approaches to create a framework for how companies can use and share consumers’ online data.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The last thing Facebook and Google want are real restrictions on harvesting and reselling users’ personal data.
