“The greatest commercial in Apple history — perhaps all history — did not show an Apple product,” Ross Rubin writes for ZDNet. “The ‘1984’ spot heralded the Macintosh as a tool to smash a society that, per its Orwellian inspiration, dominated by a Big Brother, was constantly surveilling the populace. These days, comprehensive tracking of activity comes from not (just) the government, but any number of companies that seek to target consumers for ads and offers.”

“At WWDC 2018, Apple continued to emphasize that it values privacy over profit,” Rubin writes. “But, like many companies, Apple has multiple constituencies. And despite the public attention it receives, WWDC is a time to communicate with developers, not consumers.”

“And despite its stance, there’s evidence that Apple’s stance on privacy is not getting through, at least not in a way that engenders more trust than consumers have in Amazon and — gasp — Google.,” Rubin writes. “Apple must take its message of privacy to consumers with advertising that focuses on it. ”

Read more in the full article here.