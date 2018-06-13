“The iPhone maker’s updated App Store Review Guidelines ban applications that ‘collect information about which other apps are installed on a user’s device for the purposes of analytics or advertising/marketing,'” Gurman and Sarah Frier report. “This could give Apple grounds to remove the Onavo app, although the software is still available despite the rules kicking in last week.”
“Onavo Protect, when installed on an iPhone or Android device, uses a virtual private network to scan incoming and outgoing internet connectivity,” Gurman and Sarah Frier report. “It also gathers information about users’ devices, their location, apps installed on the gadgets and how people use those apps, what websites they visit, and the amount of data used.”
MacDailyNews Take: The potential for less snooping for Facebook sounds like a good thing to us!