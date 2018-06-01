“UBS raised its price target to $210 from $190 for Apple shares, representing 12 percent upside to Thursday’s close,” Kim reports. “The firm cited the premium nature of the company’s brand.”
Buying intent [for smartphones] is down slightly across the world though the mix of iPhone X appears strong. The brand remains aspirational… We do think the P/E could rise over time as Apple is perceived more like Nike than like Nokia. — UBS analyst Steven Milunovich
Kim reports, “He noted that 44 percent of planned purchases in the UBS survey of consumers are for the more expensive iPhone X, which is up from the 30 percent level in the previous October survey.”
MacDailyNews Take: The aplomb with which Steve Jobs pancaked the likes of deer-in-the-headlights Nokia won’t soon be seen again.
