"iPhone maker Apple has turned down an invitation to an EU lawmakers' hearing, saying it does not want to prejudice its challenge to an EU order to pay up to 13 billion euros ($15 billion) in back taxes to Ireland," Reuters reports.

“A European Parliament committee is holding the hearing on tax evasion on June 21.,” Reuters reports. “‘It is important to ensure public commentary does not prejudice those proceedings,’ Claire Thwaites, Apple’s senior director of European government affairs, wrote in the letter. ‘Since the appeal is ongoing and likely to be heard at the General Court in the near future we will not be able to participate in a public hearing on this topic as it could be detrimental to the proceedings at the Court and any potential appeals thereafter,’ Thwaites said.”

Reuters reports, “Ireland has also appealed against the European Commission’s August 2016 tax order, saying the tax deal was in line with EU and Irish laws.”

