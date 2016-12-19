“When I described the European Commission as a ‘premier source of fake news’ in yesterday’s post, I knew from a Bloomberg tweet that the Commission’s €13B ‘state aid’ decision on Apple’s Irish taxes was going to be published before the Holiday Season but didn’t know that today was going to be the day,” Florian Mueller writes for FOSS Patents. “In order to counterbalance Commissioner Vestager’s claims, the Irish government and Apple have just launched pre-emptive strikes.”

“Apple’s General Counsel Bruce Sewell and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri gave Reuters’ Brussels competition expert Foo Yun Chee (a reporter I’ve been in contact with for many years and whom I regard as very thorough and objective) an interview in Cupertino,” Mueller writes. “Apple’s executives pointed out, among many other things, that their Irish operation ‘doesn’t do any engineering, doesn’t generate any intellectual property.'”

“In parallel to the Reuters interview, Apple’s CFO also gave an interview in Cupertino to Die Welt, a well-respected German newspaper that belongs to Europe’s largest newspaper publisher, the Axel Springer group. That interview has only been published in German, so let me translate Mr. Maestri’s strongest statement here: Maestri accuses EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager of pursuing a political agenda. “What the Commission is doing here is a disgrace for European citizens, it should be ashamed.”,” Mueller writes. “Mr. Maestri, an Italian, is a European citizen himself. This statement is similarly tough as Apple CEO Tim Cook’s initial reaction to the decision, calling it ‘total political crap.'”

“In the Die Welt article, Mr. Maestri then argues that Europe’s economy will suffer massive harm at the end of the day, given that many companies must make decision on where to set up research and development,” Mueller writes. “And in light of how the Commission is dealing with Apple, they may prefer such places as Singpore or Hong Kong.”

Read more in the full article – highly recommended – here.