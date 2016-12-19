“Ireland accused the European Commission on Monday of exceeding its powers and interfering with the EU member’s national sovereignty over tax affairs in ruling that Apple owes Dublin billions of euros in taxes, saying it had failed to give proper reasons for its decision,” Conor Humphries reports for Reuters.

“In September the Irish government agreed to join with Apple in appealing against the Commission’s order that the U.S. company must pay Dublin up to 13 billion euros ($14 billion) after ruling the firm had received illegal state aid in avoiding paying such taxes,” Humphries reports. “On Monday both Ireland and Apple laid out the legal arguments that would form the basis of their appeals.”

“‘The Commission has manifestly breached its duty to provide a clear and unequivocal statement of reasons in its decision, in relying simultaneously on grossly divergent factual scenarios, in contradicting itself as to the source of the rule that Ireland is said to have breached, and in suggesting that Ireland granted aid in relation to profits taxable in other jurisdictions,’ the Irish government said in a statement,” Humphries reports. “[Ireland] said Apple’s subsidiaries did not receive special treatment in the 1991 and 2007 tax opinions at the center of the case, and that the company’s treatment did not depart from normal taxation, the statement said. It then said the commission had overstated the level of profits attributable to Apple subsidiaries Apple Sales International and Apple Operations Europe.”

Read more in the full article here.