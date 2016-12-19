“In September the Irish government agreed to join with Apple in appealing against the Commission’s order that the U.S. company must pay Dublin up to 13 billion euros ($14 billion) after ruling the firm had received illegal state aid in avoiding paying such taxes,” Humphries reports. “On Monday both Ireland and Apple laid out the legal arguments that would form the basis of their appeals.”
“‘The Commission has manifestly breached its duty to provide a clear and unequivocal statement of reasons in its decision, in relying simultaneously on grossly divergent factual scenarios, in contradicting itself as to the source of the rule that Ireland is said to have breached, and in suggesting that Ireland granted aid in relation to profits taxable in other jurisdictions,’ the Irish government said in a statement,” Humphries reports. “[Ireland] said Apple’s subsidiaries did not receive special treatment in the 1991 and 2007 tax opinions at the center of the case, and that the company’s treatment did not depart from normal taxation, the statement said. It then said the commission had overstated the level of profits attributable to Apple subsidiaries Apple Sales International and Apple Operations Europe.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Now, to be fair, this is only because poor Margrethe is an idiot politician. Go back to Denmark, you’re in over your head – unless your agenda is to destroy the EU from the inside out, in which case: Carry on, you’re doing a hell of a job!
Anyone who decides to set up a business in a European Union vassal state today is insane.
