“European authorities indicated they are open to dropping a case against Ireland for failing to collecting Apple Inc.’s tax arrears quickly enough, as the company paid over a first trance of cash,” Dara Doyle reports fro Bloomberg.

“After the government missed deadlines to collect the cash, the Commission in October referred Ireland to the European Court of Justice,” Doyle reports. “The Iphone [sic] maker has paid about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion), the Finance Ministry said in Dublin on Friday.”

Doyle reports, “While Apple and Ireland appeal the EU decision, the government will hold the money in an escrow account until the process is complete.”

