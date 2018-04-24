“An appeal by Apple and Ireland against a European Union ruling for the U.S. firm to pay 13 billion euros ($16 billion) in disputed taxes is likely to be heard in the autumn, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Tuesday,” Padraic Halpin reports for Reuters.

“The European Commission ruled in August 2016 that Apple had received unfair tax incentives. Both Apple and Dublin are appealing the original ruling, saying the iPhone maker’s tax treatment was in line with Irish and European Union law,” Halpin reports. “‘We expect the appeal is likely to begin in the autumn,’ Donohoe told journalists on Tuesday. ‘How long the hearings will last will depend on the judges overseeing it and could be open to either party after that to take any further actions.'”

“The Commission told Ireland to collect 13 billion euros in back taxes, a figure Ireland’s finance department estimated last year could reach 15 billion euros including EU interest. Interest due by Apple will be calculated after the initial 13 billion is collected, Donohoe said,” Halpin reports. “Last October the Commission said it was taking Dublin to the European Court of Justice over delays in recovering the money.”

