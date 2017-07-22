“The Irish government is setting up a fund to manage the estimated 13 billion euros ($15.2 billion) it will collect from Apple Inc. in back taxes, nearly a year after the European Commission ruled the country had provided a sweetheart deal on tax to the U.S. firm,” Peter Flanagan reports for Bloomberg.

“The government and Apple will jointly appoint a custodian to hold the money to be deposited by the iPhone maker, the finance ministry said in an emailed statement,” Flanagan reports. “The funds will be held in escrow pending appeals by Apple and Ireland, which could take years.”

Flanagan reports, “One or more investment managers will also be hired to manage the money.”

