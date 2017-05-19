“Speaking to CNBC over the phone on Thursday, Vestager said she hopes Ireland will recover 13 billion euros ($14.46 billion) from Apple ‘very soon,'” Amaro reports. “The European Commission ruled last August that Ireland had granted undue tax benefits of up to 13 billion euros to Apple. The illegal tax aid has created tensions between Brussels and Dublin, given that the latter doesn’t want to be seen as unfriendly to business.”
Amaro reports, “Apple’s Tim Cook dubbed the decision on its tax arrangements with Ireland as ‘political crap.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Is Ireland its own country or merely a vassal state to a quasi-governmental political confederation that’s already been hit with one very significant defection?
Anyone who decides to set up a business in a European Union member country today is insane. — MacDailyNews, August 30, 2016
