“EU’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told CNBC that Irish authorities are ‘taking too long’ to get [so-called] unpaid taxes from Apple,” Silvia Amaro reports for CNBC.

“Speaking to CNBC over the phone on Thursday, Vestager said she hopes Ireland will recover 13 billion euros ($14.46 billion) from Apple ‘very soon,'” Amaro reports. “The European Commission ruled last August that Ireland had granted undue tax benefits of up to 13 billion euros to Apple. The illegal tax aid has created tensions between Brussels and Dublin, given that the latter doesn’t want to be seen as unfriendly to business.”

Amaro reports, “Apple’s Tim Cook dubbed the decision on its tax arrangements with Ireland as ‘political crap.'”

