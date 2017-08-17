“Ireland’s finance minister said the European Commission’s demand that Dublin retroactively collect 13 billion euros in taxes from Apple was unjustified and not Dublin’s job, in an interview with Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine (FAZ) newspaper,” Reuters reports.

“Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the tax rules from which Apple benefited had been available to all and not tailored for the U.S. technology giant,” Reuters reports. “They did not violate European or Irish law, he added.”

Reuters reports, “‘We are not the global tax collector for everybody else,’ the paper quoted him as saying.”

Read more in the full article here.