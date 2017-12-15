“Europe’s second-highest court has rejected a request from the U.S. government to intervene in Apple’s challenge against an EU order to pay back taxes of up to 13 billion euros ($15.3 billion) because it failed to prove a direct interest in the outcome of the case,” Reuters reports.

“”Apple, maker of the iPhone, appealed to the Luxembourg-based General Court a year ago after the European Commission ruled that its ‘sweetheart’ tax deal with Ireland was an illegal subsidy in breach of EU rules against unfair competition,” Reuters reports. “The then Obama administration had criticized the EU decision, saying the EU was helping itself to cash that should have ended up in the United States.”

“The U.S. intervention was filed in April,” Reuters reports. “The court said it was unconvinced by the U.S. arguments regarding the alleged negative effects of the EU decision on its tax revenues, the bilateral tax deals with EU countries and its efforts to develop rules on transfer pricing in line with OECD rules.”

