“The EU’s highest court rejected the U.S. request, its press service said on Twitter on Thursday,” Bodoni reports. “A lower court in December also dismissed the request, saying the American government failed to show it had a direct interest in the result of the state-aid case.”
“Last year, the U.S. asked the EU court for permission to intervene in Apple’s case, arguing that the outcome of the case could affect its economic situation due to the tax credits the iPhone maker could claim as a result of paying more taxes in Ireland,” Bodoni reports. “The EU’s Apple order has reverberated across the Atlantic, triggering criticism from the U.S. Treasury that the EU was making itself a ‘supra-national tax authority’ that could threaten global tax reform efforts.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The EU grows ever more farcical.
