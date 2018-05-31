“I was pretty ambivalent about the HomePod in my review. I found the sound to be mediocre for a lot of music, and it simply wasn’t worth the price. I don’t particularly care about using Siri with that device, and don’t consider that worth paying $350 for the speaker. I’m interested in its musicality,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville. “Apple (finally) released AirPlay 2 this week, which notably offers the ability to create a stereo pair from two HomePods. I decided I’d try this out. I’m quite impressed by the sound.”

“While the single HomePod is flat, and the frequency response is way too bassy, creating a stereo pair allows the electronic wizardry in the devices’ processors to create something that is frankly surprising,” McElhearn writes. “Music has a very good soundstage, with a much more balanced frequency response (though I still put the Bass Reducer EQ setting on my iPhone when streaming music to them)… Kudos to Apple. Whatever they’ve done to make two HomePods work so well together is impressive.”

McElhearn writes, “Apple should never have released the HomePod without AirPlay 2, because reviewers heard the speaker in sub-optimal conditions.”

