“Nearly six years after a federal jury awarded Apple over $1 billion in damages against Samsung for infringing on iPhone design patents, a jury retrying the case has reached a unanimous verdict, modifying the figure to $538,641,656,” Jeremy Horwitz reports for VentureBeat. “The verdict comes after years of damages-only retrials and appeals, including a visit to the United States Supreme Court.”

“Apple Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co. began in April 2011 with Apple’s allegation that certain Samsung smartphones infringed on iPhone intellectual properties including patents and trademarks,” Horwitz reports. “Apple won the trial in August 2012, receiving an initial award of $1.049 billion, but was forced back into court for subsequent disputes over legal questions and damages.”

“Not surprisingly, each side polarized its measure of damages to persuade the jury to fall somewhere in the middle,” Horwitz reports. “Samsung suggested damages of $28 million, while Apple asked for $1 billion, telling the jury to “put it in context: Samsung infringed millions and millions and millions of times.” The jury’s verdict included $533,316,606 for infringement of Apple’s design patents, and $5,325,050 for infringement of its utility patents, totaling just over $538.6 million. That figure sits roughly in the middle of the companies’ extremes, but is higher than the $399 million that was originally at stake in the retrial, a victory for Apple.”

