“Apple Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co. began in April 2011 with Apple’s allegation that certain Samsung smartphones infringed on iPhone intellectual properties including patents and trademarks,” Horwitz reports. “Apple won the trial in August 2012, receiving an initial award of $1.049 billion, but was forced back into court for subsequent disputes over legal questions and damages.”
“Not surprisingly, each side polarized its measure of damages to persuade the jury to fall somewhere in the middle,” Horwitz reports. “Samsung suggested damages of $28 million, while Apple asked for $1 billion, telling the jury to “put it in context: Samsung infringed millions and millions and millions of times.” The jury’s verdict included $533,316,606 for infringement of Apple’s design patents, and $5,325,050 for infringement of its utility patents, totaling just over $538.6 million. That figure sits roughly in the middle of the companies’ extremes, but is higher than the $399 million that was originally at stake in the retrial, a victory for Apple.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you think a paltry $538.6 million is justice for the untold billions of dollars Samsung (and Google) stole from Apple, you must work for Samsung (or Google).
The moral of the story: Crime pays (but not too well, since Apple’s revolutionary iPhone, the device upon which all Android knockoffs are based, dominates in smartphone profit share).
Apple’s products came first, then Samsung’s:
Here’s what Google’s Android looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
And, here’s what cellphones looked like before and after Apple’s iPhone:
People who buy Android phones and tablets reward thieves.
SEE ALSO:
Apple wants $1 billion from Samsung at iPhone copying retrial; Samsung wants to pay just $28 million – May 16, 2018
Samsung tries to further reduce Apple’s iPhone patent award – May 14, 2018
iPhone X drives smartphone revenue dominance; Apple made more money in Q417 than the rest of the smartphone makers combined – February 16, 2018
Apple iPhone took more than half of worldwide smartphone revenue share in Q417, a new record – February 15, 2018
Strategy Analytics: Apple has shipped 1.2 billion iPhones in the past 10 years; $760 billion in global revenue to date – September 8, 2017
Apple took 83% of smartphone market profits in calendar first quarter – May 16, 2017
How important is Apple’s iPhone market share? – May 29, 2017