“Siri Personal Requests on HomePod currently only work for Messages, Reminders and Notes,” Rambo reports. “These are associated with the iPhone that was used to set up HomePod and only work for a single user when both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network.”
“A few months after release, HomePod appears to finally be catching up with a feature you would expect from day one,” Rambo reports. “With iOS 11.4 beta 3, the setup interface now shows Messages, Reminders, Calendar and Notes.”
MacDailyNews Take: Slowly, Apple is getting HomePod to where it should have been at launch.
Fingers crossed for stereo paring and multi-room audio finally, too!
