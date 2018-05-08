“The lack of Calendar support for Siri on HomePod has been a glaring issue of Apple’s home speaker since its release earlier this year,” Guilherme Rambo reports for 9to5Mac. “Now new evidence suggests that will soon change when iOS 11.4 is released.”

“Siri Personal Requests on HomePod currently only work for Messages, Reminders and Notes,” Rambo reports. “These are associated with the iPhone that was used to set up HomePod and only work for a single user when both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network.”

“A few months after release, HomePod appears to finally be catching up with a feature you would expect from day one,” Rambo reports. “With iOS 11.4 beta 3, the setup interface now shows Messages, Reminders, Calendar and Notes.”

Read more in the full article here.