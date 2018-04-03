“Apple plans to move to Apple-built CPUs for its computers, ending the use of Intel CPUs in Apple hardware,” Alex Cranz writes for Gizmodo. “The reported initiative to use Apple CPUs in all Apple computers by 2020 is, according to Bloomberg, known as Kalamata internally at the company.”

“This would only extend an already rough year for Intel, which started things off in January with the news that its CPUs, going back over the last decade, are subject to significant security flaws, before being trounced, critically by its once and former rival in the CPU space, AMD,” Cranz writes. “Intel has also struggled to roll out new CPUs in a timely annual fashion.”

“What would a major CPU change such as this mean for Apple users?” Cranz writes. “First off, you can probably kiss your Hackintosh goodbye.”

