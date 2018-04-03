“This would only extend an already rough year for Intel, which started things off in January with the news that its CPUs, going back over the last decade, are subject to significant security flaws, before being trounced, critically by its once and former rival in the CPU space, AMD,” Cranz writes. “Intel has also struggled to roll out new CPUs in a timely annual fashion.”
“What would a major CPU change such as this mean for Apple users?” Cranz writes. “First off, you can probably kiss your Hackintosh goodbye.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Smooch!
As long as Apple focuses on Mac hardware – somewhat questionable in recent years, but better today than it was a year ago – the end of the hackintosh would be perfectly copacetic with macOS’ terms of use.
