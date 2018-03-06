“Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini since the introduction of the iPad mini 4 in September 2015,” Eassa writes. “At this point, I think it’s safe to say that the iPad mini product category is, for all intents and purposes, finished.”
“My guess is that Apple will continue selling the iPad mini 4 until Apple stops supporting devices powered by the A8 processor (the chip that powers the iPad Mini 4) in new releases of its iOS operating system,” Eassa writes. “Over those few years, I expect sales of the iPad Mini 4 to continue to decline (something that should be helped along by a lack of price cuts on the device) until demand is nearly nonexistent. At that point, Apple would likely dump all remaining inventory for fire sale prices and ultimately discontinue the iPad Mini product category altogether.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad being so affordable and with iPhone set to go up to 6.5-inch displays, iPad mini has lost it’s raison d’être. Of course there are fringe uses, but they’re very likely not profitable enough to justify continuing development of a dead end product category.
