“In 2012, Apple introduced the iPad Mini, likely in an attempt to fend off the swarm of Android-based tablets that came with screens measuring between 7 and 8 inches along the diagonal,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “The product category was successful for a brief time, but over the last several years, small-screen tablets have fallen out of favor with consumers as smartphone screens have gotten bigger.”

“Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini since the introduction of the iPad mini 4 in September 2015,” Eassa writes. “At this point, I think it’s safe to say that the iPad mini product category is, for all intents and purposes, finished.”

“My guess is that Apple will continue selling the iPad mini 4 until Apple stops supporting devices powered by the A8 processor (the chip that powers the iPad Mini 4) in new releases of its iOS operating system,” Eassa writes. “Over those few years, I expect sales of the iPad Mini 4 to continue to decline (something that should be helped along by a lack of price cuts on the device) until demand is nearly nonexistent. At that point, Apple would likely dump all remaining inventory for fire sale prices and ultimately discontinue the iPad Mini product category altogether.”

Read more in the full article here.