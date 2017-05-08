“Apple likes to talk about the cheaper iPad as a device for schools and students, but I see it as Apple realizing most people don’t want a tablet that replaces their computer,” Pierce writes. “They want a gadget for reading books, playing games, watching movies, aimlessly milling the internet, FaceTime-ing with the family back home. Hardly anyone needs an iPad, strictly speaking. But it’s a wonderful thing to have. And at $329, down from $499, it’s a much more palatable purchase.”
“My favorite thing about iPads has always been the battery life. Apple quotes 10 hours for the new model, but it seems to last even longer,” Pierce writes. “For travel, you can’t do better. This tablet comes with a universal SIM, which means if you spring for the LTE model, you can quickly get service in almost any country.”
“It’s not a laptop replacement, it’s not for work, it’s not the future of anything,” Pierce writes. “It’s a $329 book-reading, movie-watching, game-playing, getting-away-from-it-all machine. That’s plenty.
MacDailyNews Take: When we’re home and we just want to surf the web, read, watch video, or play a game, we always grab our iPads over our iPhones. Obviously, it’s the screen size that makes the difference; even Apple’s largest 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus in all of its prodigious glory cannot compete with the most basic iPad when it comes to just lounging around.
If you don’t have an iPad yet, there’s never been a better time to get one!
SEE ALSO:
