“I’ve been carrying Apple’s new, cheaper 9.7-inch iPad around for the last couple of weeks, putting the $329 tablet through its paces,” David Pierce writes for Wired. “It was the only gadget with me on vacation, other than my phone, and proved more than adequate for everything I needed.”

“Apple likes to talk about the cheaper iPad as a device for schools and students, but I see it as Apple realizing most people don’t want a tablet that replaces their computer,” Pierce writes. “They want a gadget for reading books, playing games, watching movies, aimlessly milling the internet, FaceTime-ing with the family back home. Hardly anyone needs an iPad, strictly speaking. But it’s a wonderful thing to have. And at $329, down from $499, it’s a much more palatable purchase.”

“My favorite thing about iPads has always been the battery life. Apple quotes 10 hours for the new model, but it seems to last even longer,” Pierce writes. “For travel, you can’t do better. This tablet comes with a universal SIM, which means if you spring for the LTE model, you can quickly get service in almost any country.”



“It’s not a laptop replacement, it’s not for work, it’s not the future of anything,” Pierce writes. “It’s a $329 book-reading, movie-watching, game-playing, getting-away-from-it-all machine. That’s plenty.

