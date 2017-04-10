“Amazon sells a Kids Edition of its Fire tablet, which is the exact same tablet they sell for adults, but in a kid-friendly case, with a year’s worth of the FreeTime Unlimited service for kids apps and content. Apple does not do this. But at $329 for 32GB of storage, the new iPad is pretty close,” Susie Ochs reports for Macworld. “This is a great iPad at its most family-friendly price, and certainly a better buy for kids than the $599 iPad Pro.”

“Now, obviously you won’t get all the same features or technology that’s in the more expensive iPad Pro,” Ochs reports. “This is more of a throwback than a brand-new product, kind of the iPad equivalent of the iPhone SE.”

“And you know what?” Ochs reports. “That’s fine with me. Now that the iPad has been around a while, and we’ve seen what the use cases are and how long they tend to last, a low-cost, full-size iPad is just what the lineup needed.”

