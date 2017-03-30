“iFixIT published another of its interesting Apple product teardowns today, this time taking the all new iPad 5 apart, but the way this is being reported ignores big differences,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must.

“You see, what’s happened is that iFixIt has basically claimed the iPad 5 is ‘just’ a rebadged iPad Air,” Evans writes. “But what the headline-chasing almost depth-free media claims misses the biggest difference between them.”

“It’s the processor: You see, iPad 5 uses an A9 processor (admittedly that’s an older chip), while the iPad Air 1 used an A7 and iPad Air 2 boasted an A8 chip,” Evans writes.

Evans writes, “That’s a big difference, not only this but the new iPad has a newer graphics processor and the M9 motion coprocessor.”

