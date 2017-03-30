“You see, what’s happened is that iFixIt has basically claimed the iPad 5 is ‘just’ a rebadged iPad Air,” Evans writes. “But what the headline-chasing almost depth-free media claims misses the biggest difference between them.”
“It’s the processor: You see, iPad 5 uses an A9 processor (admittedly that’s an older chip), while the iPad Air 1 used an A7 and iPad Air 2 boasted an A8 chip,” Evans writes.
Evans writes, “That’s a big difference, not only this but the new iPad has a newer graphics processor and the M9 motion coprocessor.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s new iPad, starting at $329, is a helluva deal; one we’ve been pining to see from Apple:
iPads are too expensive relative to the perceived competition and Apple has obviously done a piss-poor job of marketing the iPad family (read: clearly explaining to the hoi polloi why they want an iPad over an Amazon or other Android tablet).
Sticker price is the biggest reason why iPad sales struggle to return to growth (the next biggest reason is that iPads’ useful lives last so damn long, they’re not rapidly replaced).
We would have purchased iPads for family members this year if they had been updated as they should have been for the holiday season and if the prices were a bit more palatable. Yes, we know what an iPad offers. Yes, we know they’re worth the money Apple’s asking for today; even being last year’s models. But, Apple should really do the math and consider making certain hardware more affordable in exchange for the backend revenue and increased mindshare and market share that will deliver. — MacDailyNews, January 6, 2017
