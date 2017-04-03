“Starting at $329 for the 32-GB Wi-Fi-only version and going up to $559 for the 128 GB, Wi-Fi + LTE model, this is the best deal Apple has had in years,” Van Sack reports. “It’s got a fast A9 processing chip for graphics and games, touch ID fingerprint sensor and access to over a million apps. It’s light and thin, at just 7.5 mm deep.”
Van Sack reports, “This is now the best entry-level tablet on the market but make no mistake: The most exciting thing about the new iPad is the price.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s the iPad for everyman and everywoman and it’ll fly off the shelves!
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s new iPad is actually more than ‘just’ an iPad Air – March 30, 2017
Apple unveils new 9.7-inch iPad starting at new low price of just $329 – March 21, 2017