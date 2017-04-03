“We’ve had the Pro, the Mini and the Air,” Jessica Van Sack reports for The Boston Herald. “But this new tablet is simple called iPad.”

“Starting at $329 for the 32-GB Wi-Fi-only version and going up to $559 for the 128 GB, Wi-Fi + LTE model, this is the best deal Apple has had in years,” Van Sack reports. “It’s got a fast A9 processing chip for graphics and games, touch ID fingerprint sensor and access to over a million apps. It’s light and thin, at just 7.5 mm deep.”

Van Sack reports, “This is now the best entry-level tablet on the market but make no mistake: The most exciting thing about the new iPad is the price.”



