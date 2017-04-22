“If your old iPad feels like it’s running out of steam or you are thinking of buying a tablet for the first time, Apple may have the ultimate answer,” David Snelling writes for The Daily Express. “The US technology firm has just launched an updated handheld computer that packs plenty of punch at a price that won’t give your credit card nightmares.”

“Simply called iPad, this new tablet lands in your hand at an affordable price but with all the features and quality design you’d expect from Apple,” Snelling writes. “For your money you get a stunning Retina display which packs an impressive 3.1 million pixels in to its 9.7-inch size.”

“Powering this latest iPad is Apple’s A9 processor which, despite being a few years old, still provides a slick performance. During our time with the new iPad we’ve found it to feature plenty of power for surfing the web and playing the latest apps,” Snelling writes. “his processor is also pretty efficient which means you’ll get around 10 hours of continuous usage without the battery running flat.”



“It may not have all the power and bonus features of an iPad Pro,” Snelling writes, “but at just £339 it’s really hard not to recommend.”

