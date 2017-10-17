“The last time Apple updated the iPad Mini was back in September 2015. The upgrade to that tablet at the time was reasonable. Apple outfitted the new device — the iPad Mini 4 — with a brand-new liquid crystal display that offered superb color accuracy, good brightness, and reasonable contrast, according to testing performed by DisplayMate,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “The tablet also enjoyed a reasonable improvement in internals, such as a move to the A8 processor, which was then one generation old.”

“Since then, Apple hasn’t updated the product,” Eassa writes. “In fact, the only update to the product line itself — if you can even call it that — is that Apple now offers the iPad Mini 4 in just a single storage configuration (128GB) at a relatively steep $399.”

“This leads to an interesting question,” Eassa writes. “Is the iPad Mini product category dead?”

