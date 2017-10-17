“Since then, Apple hasn’t updated the product,” Eassa writes. “In fact, the only update to the product line itself — if you can even call it that — is that Apple now offers the iPad Mini 4 in just a single storage configuration (128GB) at a relatively steep $399.”
“This leads to an interesting question,” Eassa writes. “Is the iPad Mini product category dead?”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We suspect we’ll find out next spring. If there’s no update to the 7.9-inch iPad mini then, get ’em while they last!
