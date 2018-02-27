MacDailyNews Take: That would be Nikkei, in their annual AAPL manipulation bullshit dump.
Reisinger writes, “Fresh off a year-over-year decline in iPhone shipments last quarter…”
MacDailyNews Take: Lie of omission. It’s only a “decline” when you compare this year’s 13-week quarter with last year’s 14-week quarter. Looking at the directly-comparable weekly data, iPhone shipments increased year-over-year. As even most simpletons can grasp.
“…hundreds of millions of iPhone owners could update to new models in the next 18 months, according to GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives,” Reisinger writes. “In a note to investors, Ives predicts that approximately 350 million iPhones ‘are in the window of opportunity to upgrade.’ And Ives believes customers are simply deciding now which iPhone they want to buy.”
Reisinger then slings the bullshit once again for good measure:
Questions have arisen of late over just how well the iPhone is performing after reports have surfaced saying Apple will stop production on the iPhone X it released late last year due to disappointing demand. Apple also revealed in a first fiscal quarter earnings release earlier this month that iPhone sales slipped 1% year over year. The decline, which occurred during the busy holiday shopping season, came despite iPhone revenue jumping 13% on higher average selling prices.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, these oh-so-pressing “questions” were based on one of Nikkei’s now-annual FUDfests which took a supplier data point and extrapolated it into “bad news” for Apple. iPhone sales did not slip YOY, when you actually compare YOY. Don is either lying and/or is too ignorant about Apple to be writing about the company in any capacity whatsoever. Fortune should hire reporters who understand what they’re writing about.
iPhone X was the best-selling smartphone in the world in the December quarter according to Canalys, and it has been our top selling phone every week since it launched. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus rounded out the top three iPhones in the quarter. In fact, revenue for our newly launched iPhones was the highest of any lineup in our history, driving total Apple revenue above our guidance range… The iPhone X was the most popular and that’s particularly noteworthy given that we didn’t start shipping until early November, and we’re constrained for a while. The team did a great job of getting into supply demand balance there in December. But since the launch of iPhone X, it has been the most popular iPhone every week, every week sales. And that is even through today, actually through January… We feel fantastic, particularly as it pertains to iPhone X. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, February 1, 2018
“Ives went one step further,” Reisinger writes. “He said that the predicted iPhone success, coupled with the continued growth in Apple’s Services business, which includes App Store and Apple Music, should help to propel the company’s share price to ‘the $200 range’ in the next three to six months. He also believes Apple will hit $1 trillion in market cap in relatively short order.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Hello, trillion dollar market cap!
