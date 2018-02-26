“The Galaxy S9’s camera tricks and emoji push are likely to remind some consumers of Apple Inc.’s iPhone X handset last year. The iPhone X let users make animated emojis of rabbits, unicorns and monkeys that mimicked a person’s facial expression and head movement,” Martin reports. “Samsung mobile chief D.J. Koh, in an interview, said he had personally explored early 3-D animations since 2001 on flip phones, while leading the firm’s mobile research and development team in the U.K. He bristled at any notion Samsung was playing catch-up with Apple, as the human emojis took years of development, he added. ‘Their approach and my approach is totally different,’ said Mr. Koh, cautious to mention Apple, a rival and components customer, by name. ‘I do work seriously based off my own road map.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Translation: Apple does it first and then we copy it poorly. My own road map is based on Apple’s.
“‘Innovation is not everything,’ said Mr. Koh, 56 years old, who next month is expected to be promoted to chief executive of Samsung’s mobile and network division,” Martin reports. “The Galaxy S9, as in prior years, comes in two different sizes. Both versions feature the same-sized displays as last year, at 5.8 inches and 6.2 inches, with similar batteries.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another iPhone wannabe yawner from the South Korean dishwasher maker.
