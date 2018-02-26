“Samsung Electronics Co.’s newest flagship phone is betting on animated emojis. But of humans, not animals,” Timothy W. Martin reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Samsung’s Galaxy S9 device, launched Sunday at a Barcelona mobile trade show, looks almost identical to last year’s handset… [but] users can create 3-D emojis of themselves by taking a photo of their face, then as their fake cartoonish self, strike real-life poses captured by augmented-reality software.”

“The Galaxy S9’s camera tricks and emoji push are likely to remind some consumers of Apple Inc.’s iPhone X handset last year. The iPhone X let users make animated emojis of rabbits, unicorns and monkeys that mimicked a person’s facial expression and head movement,” Martin reports. “Samsung mobile chief D.J. Koh, in an interview, said he had personally explored early 3-D animations since 2001 on flip phones, while leading the firm’s mobile research and development team in the U.K. He bristled at any notion Samsung was playing catch-up with Apple, as the human emojis took years of development, he added. ‘Their approach and my approach is totally different,’ said Mr. Koh, cautious to mention Apple, a rival and components customer, by name. ‘I do work seriously based off my own road map.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Translation: Apple does it first and then we copy it poorly. My own road map is based on Apple’s.

“‘Innovation is not everything,’ said Mr. Koh, 56 years old, who next month is expected to be promoted to chief executive of Samsung’s mobile and network division,” Martin reports. “The Galaxy S9, as in prior years, comes in two different sizes. Both versions feature the same-sized displays as last year, at 5.8 inches and 6.2 inches, with similar batteries.”

