MacDailyNews Take: Sounds familiar for some reason.

“Starting off the new year by introducing its latest custom smartphone processor, Samsung has revealed some of what we might expect from its next Galaxy S flagship,” Vlad Savov reports for The Verge. “In among the usual claims of improved performance is an intriguing tease of using neural networks and deep learning for more sophisticated face detection and object identification in images.”

“The company identifies ‘realistic face-tracking filters as well as stronger security when unlocking a device with one’s face’ as the major advantages,” Savov reports, “which will be familiar to most people as headline iPhone X features: animoji and Face ID.”

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, that sounds familiar, too.

“The Exynos 9 Series 9810, to give it its full title, is almost certain to figure at the heart of the upcoming Galaxy S9,” Savov reports. “The chip will also have a separate secure processing unit for handling sensitive personal and biometric data (such as facial, iris, and fingerprint scans).”

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds familiar, yet again.

