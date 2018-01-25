“On online blogger has actually posted a chart that records the update pace compared to an earlier macOS release. Maybe that person has enough spare time to engage in such chores. Maybe it’s a case of idle curiosity, or maybe it’s a case of wondering why,” Steinberg writes. “So is Apple more aggressive to remove bugs more quickly nowadays, so users won’t have to suffer with them, or are there more bugs in the newer release?”
“What I’m actually waiting for is Apple’s promised fix for the inability to convert a Fusion drive to the Apple File System (APFS). The feature was there at the early stage of the beta process, but removed because it was buggy. Indeed, when you reverted your Mac to HFS+ before installing the final release of High Sierra, you had to undergo a more complicated reformatting maneuver that required some Terminal commands. When High Sierra was released, Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi said support for Fusion drives would come “in a future update,” but nothing has been heard since. Evidently it has taken longer for Apple to make the process reliable,” Steinberg writes. “It would be nice if Apple gave us an update on the status of the ability to convert Fusion drives to APFS.”
MacDailyNews Take: APFS for Fusion drives probably took a backseat while Apple corrected the myriad security flaws that should have been caught early in the beta processes, but where inexplicably released to users instead.
SEE ALSO:
