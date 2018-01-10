“If you’re running macOS High Sierra, try this: Open System Preferences. Click on App Store. If the padlock is unlocked, click to lock it. Click the padlock to unlock it. In the prompt, enter your username and any password,” Cross writes. “The App Store preferences pane should unlock. We tried it on a new iMac and MacBook Pro, both with macOS 10.13.2, and it worked.”
Cross writes, “Here we are, not halfway into January, with another ‘they really should have caught this’ bug.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Sheesh.
Apple University grads should ask for their money back.
Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. — Steve Jobs
