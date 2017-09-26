“The initial version of macOS High Sierra released [yesterday] morning limits the new Apple File System (APFS) to Macs that have all-flash built-in storage, excluding iMacs and Mac mini machines that feature Fusion Drives,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi has confirmed APFS will indeed be coming to Fusion Drives in a later update,” Clover reports. “Federighi shared the info in an email sent to MacRumors reader Michiel, who asked if APFS would be added later.”

“The first macOS High Sierra beta released in June did include support for Fusion Drives and converted iMacs and Mac minis to APFS,” Clover reports, “but support was removed in subsequent betas and was not reimplemented, presumably due to stability problems and bugs with the feature.”

