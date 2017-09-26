“Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi has confirmed APFS will indeed be coming to Fusion Drives in a later update,” Clover reports. “Federighi shared the info in an email sent to MacRumors reader Michiel, who asked if APFS would be added later.”
“The first macOS High Sierra beta released in June did include support for Fusion Drives and converted iMacs and Mac minis to APFS,” Clover reports, “but support was removed in subsequent betas and was not reimplemented, presumably due to stability problems and bugs with the feature.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: macOS High Sierra 10.13.3.
10.13.1 will be a quick bug clean up. 10.13.2 will correct more hidden issues. And, 10.13.3 will deliver APFS to Fusion Drives.
We’ll that’s our prediction, at least. We’ll certainly take it sooner, if it’s ready, just as we’ll settle for 10.13.4, if need be.
