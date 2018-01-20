“The head of Apple, Tim Cook, believes there should be limits to the use of technology in schools and says he does not want his nephew to use a social network,” Samuel Gibbs reports for The Guardian. “Cook was talking at Harlow college in Essex, one of 70 institutions across Europe that will use Apple’s Everyone Can Code curriculum, it was announced on Friday.”

“‘I don’t believe in overuse [of technology]. I’m not a person that says we’ve achieved success if you’re using it all the time,’ he said. ‘I don’t subscribe to that at all,'” Gibbs reports. “‘I don’t have a kid, but I have a nephew that I put some boundaries on. There are some things that I won’t allow; I don’t want them on a social network.'”

“The world’s largest taxpayer remains subject to fierce criticism of its tax affairs, including revelations in the Paradise Papers that, after Ireland tightened taxation rules, it secretly shifted two subsidiaries to Jersey,” Gibbs reports. “Of the Paradise Papers, Cook told The Guardian: ‘I probably haven’t read everything that’s been written, so I wouldn’t want to pass judgment on it. The right way to address multinational tax is a worldwide thing, because if not, it becomes a tug of war between countries saying, ‘I want this, I want that.””

