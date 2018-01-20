“‘I don’t believe in overuse [of technology]. I’m not a person that says we’ve achieved success if you’re using it all the time,’ he said. ‘I don’t subscribe to that at all,'” Gibbs reports. “‘I don’t have a kid, but I have a nephew that I put some boundaries on. There are some things that I won’t allow; I don’t want them on a social network.'”
“The world’s largest taxpayer remains subject to fierce criticism of its tax affairs, including revelations in the Paradise Papers that, after Ireland tightened taxation rules, it secretly shifted two subsidiaries to Jersey,” Gibbs reports. “Of the Paradise Papers, Cook told The Guardian: ‘I probably haven’t read everything that’s been written, so I wouldn’t want to pass judgment on it. The right way to address multinational tax is a worldwide thing, because if not, it becomes a tug of war between countries saying, ‘I want this, I want that.””
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So, put down your iPhone once and awhile (and, no, that doesn’t mean picking up your iPad or MacBook!) and stay off Facebook!
That’s very sound advice. (Also, you must have to be a near-billionaire CEO to be an uncle who can set limits on nephews, because if any of us uncles – or any of our uncles – tried that… let’s just say that it wouldn’t go over very well!)
We haven’t had personal FaceBook accounts for many years now. And happily so. — MacDailyNews, May 11, 2017
Beyond the privacy aspect, Facebook is Creepster Central. It’s a Narcissists’ Paradise. In general, yuck. — MacDailyNews, March 27, 2015
