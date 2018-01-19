“A new report from KGI defies market consensus claiming that iPhone X shipments are not as strong as many believe,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The analyst says that it believes Apple will ship around 18 million iPhone X units in the current quarter, significantly below estimates in the 20-30 million range from other analysts. It primarily blames longer replacement cycles in China for the weaker demand for iPhone X.”

“However, KGI reaffirms its predictions of a three tier 2018 iPhone lineup with a 6.1-inch LCD model, a successor to iPhone X and a 6.5-inch OLED ‘iPhone X Plus’ launching in the fall,” Mayo reports. “In fact, KGI suggests that Apple may stop making iPhone X altogether when production of the new 2018 models ramp up.”

“KGI says that iPhone X has not landed as strongly in China as it originally hoped,” Mayo reports. “It says Chinese customers are holding on to their existing phones for a longer time, quoting lower shipment forecasts from vendors like Huawei and Oppo, as well as claiming that the notch screen design has turned away potential Chinese customers.”



“KGI is also bullish on the fall 2018 iPhone lineup ‘when the real super cycle will kick in.’ Repeating claims from last year, Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will introduce new 6.5-inch OLED and 6.1-inch LCD iPhones with an iPhone X -esque design,” Mayo reports. “The 6.1-inch LCD model will apparently be priced significantly lower than the current iPhone X, coming in the $650-750 range. This may justify why iPhone X is being EOL’d – the new lower-price option will be this 6.1-inch phone.”

