“However, KGI reaffirms its predictions of a three tier 2018 iPhone lineup with a 6.1-inch LCD model, a successor to iPhone X and a 6.5-inch OLED ‘iPhone X Plus’ launching in the fall,” Mayo reports. “In fact, KGI suggests that Apple may stop making iPhone X altogether when production of the new 2018 models ramp up.”
“KGI says that iPhone X has not landed as strongly in China as it originally hoped,” Mayo reports. “It says Chinese customers are holding on to their existing phones for a longer time, quoting lower shipment forecasts from vendors like Huawei and Oppo, as well as claiming that the notch screen design has turned away potential Chinese customers.”
“KGI is also bullish on the fall 2018 iPhone lineup ‘when the real super cycle will kick in.’ Repeating claims from last year, Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will introduce new 6.5-inch OLED and 6.1-inch LCD iPhones with an iPhone X -esque design,” Mayo reports. “The 6.1-inch LCD model will apparently be priced significantly lower than the current iPhone X, coming in the $650-750 range. This may justify why iPhone X is being EOL’d – the new lower-price option will be this 6.1-inch phone.”
MacDailyNews Take: If Ming-Chi Kuo’s calendar Q1 unit sales forecast is accurate, we’ll likely see it reflected in Apple’s Q218 guidance when they report on February 1st. Yes, the iPhone X’s notch is an “inelegant kludge.”
[iPhone X] is just such a great device, but Apple (likely very carefully and intentionally) made it just a bit too small for our taste (baking in the impetus to upgrade this year), so we’re very much looking forward to the rumored 6.5-inch “iPhone X Pro” said to be coming this fall. – MacDailyNews, January 2, 2018
—
“iPhone X Pro” with Apple Pencil support! Starting at $1,199.
‘Twas readily discernible differentiation, and not just in screen size, but in camera hardware and features that has sold and continues to sell many Plus model iPhones. ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it.
*”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too. – MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017
Regardless, we call it “Samsung’s Torment.” – MacDailyNews, November 13, 2017
Even without Pencil support, tens of millions will queue up online and in front of retail stores for the privilege of owning them! – MacDailyNews, December 1, 2017
