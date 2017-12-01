“A report from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang recently said that he expects Apple to ship 30 million iPhone X smartphones during the quarter that ends in December (Apple’s first quarter of fiscal-year 2018), and then expects those shipments to ramp up to 40 million units in the quarter that ends in March,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “That’s a lot of iPhones being sold for between $999 (the price of the 64 GB iPhone X) and $1,149 (the price of the 256 GB iPhone X). Moreover, Zhang claims that the iPhone X with 256 GB of storage is outselling the one with 64 GB of storage by a staggering two-to-one ratio.”

“With the apparent success of the iPhone X, Apple has now proven that if it builds devices at higher price points, it’ll still be able to sell them in droves,” Eassa writes. “Part of that, of course, is due to the enormous brand equity that Apple has built over the years, but I’d say a larger part is simply that Apple delivered a product with the iPhone X that was worth its asking price.”

“What’s potentially more interesting, though, is the opportunity for Apple to try selling devices at still higher price points,” Eassa writes. “My guess is that Apple will do that with next year’s iPhone lineup by launching a direct successor to this year’s iPhone X at the same price point as this year’s iPhone X, and then launching the rumored iPhone X-like device with a larger 6.46-inch OLED display at an even higher price point.”

