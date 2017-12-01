“With the apparent success of the iPhone X, Apple has now proven that if it builds devices at higher price points, it’ll still be able to sell them in droves,” Eassa writes. “Part of that, of course, is due to the enormous brand equity that Apple has built over the years, but I’d say a larger part is simply that Apple delivered a product with the iPhone X that was worth its asking price.”
“What’s potentially more interesting, though, is the opportunity for Apple to try selling devices at still higher price points,” Eassa writes. “My guess is that Apple will do that with next year’s iPhone lineup by launching a direct successor to this year’s iPhone X at the same price point as this year’s iPhone X, and then launching the rumored iPhone X-like device with a larger 6.46-inch OLED display at an even higher price point.”
MacDailyNews Take: “iPhone X Pro” with Apple Pencil support! Starting at $1,199.
ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it.
*”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too. – MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017
Regardless, we call it “Samsung’s Torment.” – MacDailyNews, November 13, 2017
Even without Pencil support, tens of millions will queue up online and in front of retail stores for the privilege of owning them!
