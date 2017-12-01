“Fogg notes that iPhone X already accounts for over 2 percent of the active iPhone user base in some of the wealthiest nations, including Singapore, Denmark, Switzerland and Japan,” Evans writes. “That’s since the device launched in early November.”
“Apple’s financial projections suggest it has been expecting to shift around 80 million smartphones in the current quarter,” Evans writes, “but I think that when the dust settles over the holiday season, we will see the company exceed that.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Q118 earnings are going to be a sight to behold!