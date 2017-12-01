“Apple has just begun its best ever year for iPhones, setting new records over the holiday quarter, according to IHS Markit analyst, Ian Fogg,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld. “Fogg is incredibly bullish on Apple’s performance, writing: ‘We expect Apple will enjoy its best ever year for iPhone,’ anticipating 88.8 million iPhone sales in the current quarter and year-on-year increases in each subsequent quarter in contrast to the same time last year.”

“Fogg notes that iPhone X already accounts for over 2 percent of the active iPhone user base in some of the wealthiest nations, including Singapore, Denmark, Switzerland and Japan,” Evans writes. “That’s since the device launched in early November.”

“Apple’s financial projections suggest it has been expecting to shift around 80 million smartphones in the current quarter,” Evans writes, “but I think that when the dust settles over the holiday season, we will see the company exceed that.”

