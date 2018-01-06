“However, other iPhone and, more generally, smartphone enthusiasts want devices with even larger screens than the one found on the iPhone X,” Eassa writes. “Next year, Apple is expected to release an upgraded version of this year’s iPhone X as well as a larger version of that upgraded model with a 6.46-inch display.”
“I think that phone could be a huge seller for Apple,” Eassa writes. “I think Apple can look forward to a large percentage of new iPhone buyers opting for the iPhone X Plus next year. I also think a lot of folks who held off on buying the iPhone X this year because it was too small will finally hop aboard the iPhone X train next year, which could have the effect of pushing iPhone unit shipments, and therefore revenue, up year over year.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last December 1st:
“iPhone X Pro” with Apple Pencil support! Starting at $1,199.
‘Twas readily discernible differentiation, and not just in screen size, but in camera hardware and features that has sold and continues to sell many Plus model iPhones. ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it.
*”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too. – MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017
Regardless, we call it “Samsung’s Torment.” – MacDailyNews, November 13, 2017
Even without Pencil support, tens of millions will queue up online and in front of retail stores for the privilege of owning them!
[iPhone X] is just such a great device, but Apple (likely very carefully and intentionally) made it just a bit too small for our taste (baking in the impetus to upgrade this year), so we’re very much looking forward to the rumored 6.5-inch “iPhone X Pro” said to be coming this fall. – MacDailyNews, January 2, 2018
