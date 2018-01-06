“In 2017, Apple disappointed some iPhone enthusiasts by releasing its hotly anticipated iPhone X in a single screen size — 5.85 inches along the diagonal,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “For many potential iPhone users, such a large screen in a device that’s not that much larger than the standard iPhone 8 (4.7 inches) is a clear selling point. Just look at how well the iPhone X seems to be selling relative to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus despite the high price.”

“However, other iPhone and, more generally, smartphone enthusiasts want devices with even larger screens than the one found on the iPhone X,” Eassa writes. “Next year, Apple is expected to release an upgraded version of this year’s iPhone X as well as a larger version of that upgraded model with a 6.46-inch display.”

“I think that phone could be a huge seller for Apple,” Eassa writes. “I think Apple can look forward to a large percentage of new iPhone buyers opting for the iPhone X Plus next year. I also think a lot of folks who held off on buying the iPhone X this year because it was too small will finally hop aboard the iPhone X train next year, which could have the effect of pushing iPhone unit shipments, and therefore revenue, up year over year.”

Read more in the full article here.